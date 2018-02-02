Rome

Soccer: Conte says wants to respect Chelsea contact (2)

Coach rules out return to Italian national team

Rome, February 2 - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on Friday ruled out a return to the helm of the Italian national team, amid reports he has been targeted for the vacant post by new Soccer Federation FIGC deputy commissioner Alessandro Costacurta. "I still have 18 months on my contract with Chelsea and I want to stay here," Conte, who is under fire due to the London club's poor form, told a press conference. "I can say that Costacurta is a friend. We played together in the national team in 1994. "But perhaps he's forgotten that I still have 18 months on my contract with Chelsea".

