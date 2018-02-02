Gentiloni to meet Merkel in Berlin on Feb 7

Berlin, February 2 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni will be received by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday February 7, her spokesman Steffen Seibert told a press conference. The two leaders will have lunch together and will discuss bilateral relations. Gentiloni will give a talk on Europe at the von Humboldt University. The title of the speech is "Italy and Germany together for a stronger Europe". Gentiloni will then move to the Chancellery, where he will have lunch with Merkel.