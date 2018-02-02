Gentiloni to meet Merkel in Berlin on Feb 7

Berlin
02/02/2018
Berlin, February 2 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni will be received by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday February 7, her spokesman Steffen Seibert told a press conference. The two leaders will have lunch together and will discuss bilateral relations. Gentiloni will give a talk on Europe at the von Humboldt University. The title of the speech is "Italy and Germany together for a stronger Europe". Gentiloni will then move to the Chancellery, where he will have lunch with Merkel.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...
di Ernesto Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online