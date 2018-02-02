Dario Fo's 'Can't Pay? Won't Pay!' in Tunis

Tunis, February 2 - A Tunisian adaptation of a 1974 play by Dario Fo titled "Sotto paga, non si paga!" (produced in English under the title "Can't Pay? Won't Pay!"), arguably one of the Nobel Prize winner's most famous plays, has debuted to great public and critical acclaim in Tunis at the El Teatro theatre under the title "Mankhalsouch". It's the first time the play has been performed in Tunisia, and came from an idea by director Mohamed Ali Galaai and screenwriter Ghassen Hafsia, who translated the original Italian into Tunisian arabic dialect. The comedy has prophetic and timely content, given Tunisia's current situation, with themes such as economic crisis, the new poor, sky-high prices, and factories reaping working-class victims. It's this connection between Fo's writing and the current situation in Tunisia that has caught the public's attention and curiosity. Hafsia told ANSAmed that this particular work by Fo was the most interesting to "us artists of the so-called RAI 1 generation, who grew up watching Italian television in the 1970s and 1980s, because we were struck by the remarkable similarity between events in the original play and the current situation in Tunisia, which is going through a deep economic and social crisis and a fragile political stability from the January 14, 2011 revolution". "Like in the Dario Fo comedy, this crisis particularly touches the working class, which is the first victim of the economic crises through firings and speculation, but recently in Tunisia has become a deep social crisis and has brought forward significant demands by workers. Treating such delicate topics with the typical language of comedy is able to attract the Tunisian audience, which traditionally loves comedy. We therefore decied to put a Tunisian version of Fo's play on stage, respecting the satirical comedic style he held dear. We have many points in common with the Italian author, in fact; in particular, his efforts for improved social equality, and his work about and for the people," he said. "Our goal is to undertake an actual tour across the country to try to reach the most people possible, and to reflect on the need for collective citizen action to overcome the country's current difficulties. By putting this comedy on stage for the first time in Tunisia, we're also aiming at paying tribute to the great Italian artist that was Dario Fo, and to introduce him to a large audience here as well".