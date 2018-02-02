Lombardy audit court probes Sala for Expo (3)

Milan

2.2 mn defrauded in tree supply

Milan, February 2 - The prosecutor-general of the Lombardy audit court said Friday he had opened a fresh probe into alleged wrongdoing by Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala linked to the 2015 Expo world's fair. Former Expo CEO Sala and ex-Expo manager Angelo Parisi were informed they were under investigation for allegedly defrauding state coffers of 2.2 million euros in relation to the supply of tree for the Universal Exposition, judicial sources said. Earlier this month prosecutors requested that Sala be sent to trial for alleged abuse of office during his previous position as head of Milan Expo 2015. The case regards the decision to task Mantovani spa with the job of providing 6,000 trees for the event as part of the Piastra dei Servizi contract. Centre-left Mayor Sala is already on trial for alleged falsehood in another case related to his job as Expo chief, while a request has been made for a bid-rigging charge to be dropped. Sala has professed his innocence of all charges. "My conscience is clear," he said.

