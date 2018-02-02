Centre right 36.2%, M5S 28.4%, centre left 28.1% - poll

Rome

36.9% undecided

Rome, February 2 - The centre-right alliance scores 36.2% in the latest SWG poll out Friday while the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) got 28.4% and the centre-left alliance 28.1%, ahead of the March 4 general election. There were no big moves compared to the previous week. Some 36.9% of voters said they were undecided. The election is expected to produce a hung parliament.

