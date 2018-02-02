Lollobrigida gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Rome

Rome, February 2 - Italian screen icon Gina Lollobrigida unveiled her star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Thursday. "It's been 50 years since my last Hollywood film but people greeted me as if it were a minute ago," said the 90-year-old. "I'm moved". Lollobrigida, better known to Italians as 'La Lollo', long vied with fellow Italian bombshell Sophia Loren and French sex kitten Brigitte Bardot for the title of the world's sexiest woman. In 1955 she starred in a film called La Donna Piu Bella del Mondo (The World's Most Beautiful Woman), which became her signature movie. The daughter of a furniture manufacturer from a mountain village outside Rome, she has made over 60 films including some during the 1990s. Since retiring from cinema Lollobrigida has tried her hand as a photographer, sculptor, photojournalist and a fashion and cosmetics executive. The diva was divorced in 1971 after a 22-year marriage to a Yugoslav doctor, by whom she had a son.

