Amazon worker bracelets never in Italy - Calenda (2)

Rome, February 2 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Friday ruled out the prospect of worker bracelets being used in Italy after reports Amazon was planning to bring them in to keep tabs on warehouse staff and optimise their performance, sparking a huge furore. "I told them that the only bracelets we made in this country are the ones our jewellers produce," Calenda said after meeting a delegation from the online retail giant. "I explained to them, and they understood, that a thing like this, which has been patented in Italy, will never happen". Premier Paolo Gentiloni and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani are among those to have expressed concern about the worker-bracelet hypothesis. Amazon's Italian workers are already up in arms about conditions and struck on Black Friday.

