Rome

Vaccines chaos is your fault Raggi tells Lorenzin (2)

Rome Mayor says protecting rights of pupils

Rome, February 2 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi hit back at Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin on Friday after the latter accused the former of playing with children's health for saying that pupils in the capital who have not been vaccinated by a March deadline to comply with a new law will still be admitted to school. "Children risk being kicked out of school because of Lorenzin's chaos," Raggi said on Facebook, referring to vaccination centres being increasingly overwhelmed as the deadline approaches. "It's the fault of Lorenzin and the Lazio region's booking delays that children waiting for vaccinations risk being kicked out of nursery and infant schools for the last four months of this school year. "Their rights must be protected".

