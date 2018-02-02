Judge asks to be taken off Cesaro case after FI row (2)

Naples
02/02/2018
Naples, February 2 - Giuseppe Cioffi, the judge who was set to preside over the trial of two brothers of Forza Italia lawmaker Luigi Cesaro, has filed a request to be taken off the case, Cioffi told ANSA on Friday. The move follows a furore over a photo that seemed to show Cioffi taking part in a Forza Italia conference in October. The judge said the photo featuring FI flags was taken after the conference. Brothers Aniello and Raffaele Cesaro are accused of external participation in mafia association. Justice Minister Andrea Orlando has ordered a preliminary inquiry into Cioffi's conduct, sources said this week.
