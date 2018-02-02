Raggi must not 'play about with kids' health' – Lorenzin

Rome, February 2 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin on Friday warned Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi "not to play about" with children's health after the city council approved a motion allowing children to remain in school even if they have not been vaccinated to comply with a new law. "I have read that Mayor Raggi and the city council have turned themselves into a new technical-scientific body of the Italian institutions: not only do they deal with viruses and bacteria but soon they might also deal with new genetic or oncological therapies," Lorenzin wrote in a post to Facebook. "The vaccine decree is also intended to protect children that are too young to be vaccinated and those affected by pathologies that prevent them from accessing vaccinations," she continued. The health minister also recalled Council of State and Constitutional Court rulings in favour of the new vaccine obligations for children to be admitted to school. "I wouldn't want local administrations led by exponents of the NoVax (anti-vaccine campaign) to take up positions that are extremely dangerous for public health," Lorenzin concluded. On Thursday Rome city council gave its unanimous backing to a motion establishing that children will not be kept out of school if they are booked to be vaccinated even after the legal deadline of March 10. The new law extends the number of obligatory vaccines for schoolchildren following the resurgence of infectious diseases that had previously been eradicated from Italy. The provisions met with opposition from certain parts of civil society and the political sphere.