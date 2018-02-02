M5S: Lombardi calls on Dessì to clarify 'opacity' (2)

Milan, February 2 - Roberta Lombardi, a 5-Star Movement (M5S) lawmaker and the anti-establishment group's candidate to be Lazio governor, on Friday called on M5S Senate candidate Emanuele Dessi' to explain how come he only pays rent of seven euros a month on his council apartment. Dessi' has also been under fire from the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) over a photo that seems to show him dancing with a member of the Spada crime family in the Roman coastal district of Ostia, but Lombardi dismissed these charges. "The attempt by the PD and some newspapers to link our Senate candidate Emanuele Dessi' to the Spadas or call him a thug is miserable," Lombardi said on Facebook. "On the other hand, I think that there is something that the M5S candidate must absolutely clarify - his house, the seven-euro rent. "Elements of opacity are emerging that the M5S cannot accept. As far as I'm concerned, transparency is worth more than anything else".