Using God to justify killing is blasphemy - pope (2)

Vatican City, February 2 - Pope Francis on Friday reiterated that all people of faith should condemn using God's name to justify killing, saying doing so was blasphemous. "Violence promoted and carried out in the name of religion can only discredit religion itself," the pontiff told participants of a conference on 'tackling violence committed in the name of religion'. "Consequently, such violence must be condemned by all, and especially by genuinely religious persons, who know that God is always goodness, love and compassion, and that in him there is no room for hatred, resentment or vengeance. "The religious person knows that among the greatest blasphemies is to invoke God as the justification for one's own sins and crimes, to invoke him in order to justify killing, mass murder, enslavement, exploitation in whatever form, oppression and persecution of individuals and entire populations".