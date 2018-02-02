Teen murder suspect also accused of contempt for body (3)

Macerata, February 2 - A Nigerian national charged with murdering Pamela Mastropietro, an 18-year-old whose dismembered body was found Wednesday in two suitcases dumped in the countryside outside Pollenza near Macerata in Marche, is also accused of the crime of contempt for the human body, sources said Friday. Carabinieri police have found several large knives at the Macerata home of the suspect, Innocent Oseghale, 29, sources said. Police forensic experts also found blood stains in many parts of the apartment, sources said. A prosecutor will request that Oseghale remains in jail on Friday in relation to a case that has shocked the nation. Oseghale appeared "confused and not very clear" during questioning in which he denied the charges Thursday, judicial sources said. Oseghale tried to accuse two other people who police have cleared, the sources said. The woman had voluntarily left a drug rehab centre at nearby Corridonia on January 29. Oseghale has a record for drugs offences, police said. He was pinned down by CCTV footage of the area where the suitcases were dumped, and by a foreign national who said he saw him carrying the suitcases there. Mastropietro is believed to have been killed on the morning of January 30, police said. The Pars drug rehab community from which she fled said Thursday the case highlighted "a tragic underestimation of the drug problem in our country". The Corridonia centre said drug legislation in Italy was "inadequate".