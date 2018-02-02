Raggi should not 'play with kids' health' –Lorenzin

Rome, February 2 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin on Friday warned Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi "not to play about" with children's health after the city council approved a motion allowing children to remain in school even if they have not been vaccinated to comply with new laws. "I have read that Mayor Raggi and the city council have turned themselves into a new technical-scientific agency of the Italian institutions: not only do they deal with viruses and bacteria but soon they might also deal with new genetic or oncological therapies," Lorenzin wrote in a post to Facebook.