Body found at Rome's Stadio Flaminio (2)

Rome
02/02/2018
Rome, February 2 - A man's body was found at Rome's abandoned Stadio Flaminio early on Friday, sources said. The corpse was found by municipal police at around 8.30 on Friday during a planned check. The complex has fallen into a state of neglect after the Italian national rugby team stopped using it for its Six Nations games following the 2011 tournament and moved to the larger Stadio Olimpico.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...
di Ernesto Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online