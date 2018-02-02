Body found at Rome's Stadio Flaminio (2)

Rome

Complex in state of neglect after rugby team's departure

Rome, February 2 - A man's body was found at Rome's abandoned Stadio Flaminio early on Friday, sources said. The corpse was found by municipal police at around 8.30 on Friday during a planned check. The complex has fallen into a state of neglect after the Italian national rugby team stopped using it for its Six Nations games following the 2011 tournament and moved to the larger Stadio Olimpico.

