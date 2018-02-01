Never rule with M5S says Renzi (3)

Rome, February 1 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will never form a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Thursday. Asked if the PD would form a government with the M5S or with Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI), Renzi replied: it's a useless debate". He said "continuing to follow what (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio says runs the risk of giving you a headache". "One day he's in favour of the euro, the next he isn't...It's a crazy discussion. "But we will never go with extremists. And the programme of those who want to leave the euro and cancel work in name of hand-outs (a reference to the M5S's basic income plan) can never be our idea". Renzi was speaking on current-affairs show Porta a Porta.