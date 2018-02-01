Rome

Never rule with M5S says Renzi (3)

One day Di Maio wants to leave euro, the next he doesn't

Never rule with M5S says Renzi (3)

Rome, February 1 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will never form a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Thursday. Asked if the PD would form a government with the M5S or with Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI), Renzi replied: it's a useless debate". He said "continuing to follow what (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio says runs the risk of giving you a headache". "One day he's in favour of the euro, the next he isn't...It's a crazy discussion. "But we will never go with extremists. And the programme of those who want to leave the euro and cancel work in name of hand-outs (a reference to the M5S's basic income plan) can never be our idea". Renzi was speaking on current-affairs show Porta a Porta.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

di Ernesto Pastore

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

di Rosario Pasciuto

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33