Don't see market speculation on elections - Padoan (3)

Rome, February 1 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday he could not see any market speculation over Italy's March 4 general election. Asked if he expected any, he said "not a month of speculation but a situation of expectancy on the markets". He said "I follow the spread and the market situation almost every hour: there is no sign of nervousness". Asked about investment fund Bridgewater shrtselling many Italian blue chips, Padoan replied: "They are small shareholdings".