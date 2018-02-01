Pope slams corruption

Vatican City
01/02/2018
Vatican City, February 1 - Pope Francis on Thursday warned against corruption in all spheres of power. "Let us pray that those who have material, political and spiritual power will not be dominated by corruption," Francis said. "We must speak about it, denounce its ills, and understand it in order to be able to show a will to let mercy prevail over pettiness, and beauty over nothingness".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...
di Ernesto Pastore
Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online