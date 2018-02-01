Vatican City

Pope slams corruption

Let mercy prevail over pettiness, beauty over nothingness

Pope slams corruption

Vatican City, February 1 - Pope Francis on Thursday warned against corruption in all spheres of power. "Let us pray that those who have material, political and spiritual power will not be dominated by corruption," Francis said. "We must speak about it, denounce its ills, and understand it in order to be able to show a will to let mercy prevail over pettiness, and beauty over nothingness".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

di Ernesto Pastore

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

di Rosario Pasciuto

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33