Bishop raps priest for refusing offerings in cents

Ragusa, February 1 - A Sicilian bishop rapped a local priest Thursday for refusing church offerings made in eurocents. Noto Bishop Antonio Staglianò called the incident involving Father Mario Martorina at a recent funeral "regrettable". He said Father Martorina "made a mistake and apologised". "Don't try to cast me as a cleric attached to money because that's not true," Staglianò added.