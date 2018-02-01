Rome

Amazon 'planning electronic bracelets to track workers' (2)

Geekwire report causes uproar in Italy

Amazon 'planning electronic bracelets to track workers' (2)

Rome, February 1 - Aamazon is planning to use electronic bracelets to keep tabs on workers and optimise their performance, Geekwire said Thursday. The news caused an uproar despite a lack of confirmation form the online retail giant. Susanna Camusso, head of Italy's biggest and most leftwing union CGIL, said the news "comments itself". UIL union chief Carmelo Barbagallo called it a "disgrace". CISL union head Annamria Furlan said "work shoudl respect the dignity of people, not this". Giorgia Meloni, leader of the rightist Brothers of Italy party, said it would turn workers into "slaves". Former Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, leader of the Free and Equal (LeU) party, said "it sounds like something out of a bad sci-fi film". Another leading LeU member, former House Speaker Laura Boldrini, said it was "degrading for the workers". Another LeU member, Giorgio Airaudo, said "we've reached the slavery of the new millennium". Amazon's Italian workers are already up in arms about conditions and struck on Black Friday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

di Ernesto Pastore

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

di Rosario Pasciuto

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33