Amazon 'planning electronic bracelets to track workers' (2)

Rome, February 1 - Aamazon is planning to use electronic bracelets to keep tabs on workers and optimise their performance, Geekwire said Thursday. The news caused an uproar despite a lack of confirmation form the online retail giant. Susanna Camusso, head of Italy's biggest and most leftwing union CGIL, said the news "comments itself". UIL union chief Carmelo Barbagallo called it a "disgrace". CISL union head Annamria Furlan said "work shoudl respect the dignity of people, not this". Giorgia Meloni, leader of the rightist Brothers of Italy party, said it would turn workers into "slaves". Former Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, leader of the Free and Equal (LeU) party, said "it sounds like something out of a bad sci-fi film". Another leading LeU member, former House Speaker Laura Boldrini, said it was "degrading for the workers". Another LeU member, Giorgio Airaudo, said "we've reached the slavery of the new millennium". Amazon's Italian workers are already up in arms about conditions and struck on Black Friday.