Nek, Pezzali, Renga at Sanremo (3)

Rome, February 1 - Nek, Max Pezzali and Francesco Renga have joined the line-up for this year's Sanremo Song Festival, the trio said Thursday. "(Artistic director) Claudio (Baglioni) invited us, we're very happy," said Renga. "We'll share the fear on the stage". Pezzali said "I've always been scared, but with friendship and sharing it's something else, it's a musical and life experience". The three stars recently teamed up for an Italy tour.