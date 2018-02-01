Furchì gets life for Musy murder (3)

Rome
01/02/2018
Rome, February 1 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Thursday confirmed a life sentence for Francesco Furchì for murdering Turin centrist councillor Alberto Musy. Musy died after being hit with four bullets as he was leaving home on the morning of March 21, 2012. He died 19 months later. Prosecutors at the Cassation Court asked for the life sentence to be upheld. Defence lawyers asked for an acquittal, saying Furchì was innocent.
