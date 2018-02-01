Renzi pleased by Prodi on centre-left unity (3)

Rome, February 1 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Thursday he was "pleased" by former two-time centre-left premier Romano Prodi's recent statement that the PD splinter party Free and Equal (LeU) had split centre-left unity, and not the PD. Speaking on the Porta a Porta talk show, Renzi said Prodi's endorsement "correctly goes to the centre left." He said "I think it is something that is naturally pleasing also because with this electoral system those who vote for the radical left are doing a favour to (rightwing populist League leader Matteo) Salvini". Renzi said "every vote that goes to the party of (LeU heavyweight and former premier Massimo) D'Alema is given to Salvini and (anti-establishment 5-Star Movement founder Beppe) Grillo." He said "it plays into their hands".