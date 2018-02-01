Rome

Soccer: Conte, Mancini, Ancelotti, Ranieri up for Italy job

'We'll weigh pros and cons' says Fabbricini

Rome, February 1 - Chelsea and former Italy boss Antonio Conte, former Inter boss Roberto Mancini, former AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti and former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri are possible candidates to be Italy's next manager, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) newly appointed commissioner Roberto Fabbricini said Thursday. "We'll weigh the pros and cons," he said. The job became vacant when Gian Piero Ventura quit after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup.

