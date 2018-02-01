Soccer: Conte, Mancini, Ancelotti, Ranieri up for Italy job

Rome
01/02/2018
Rome, February 1 - Chelsea and former Italy boss Antonio Conte, former Inter boss Roberto Mancini, former AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti and former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri are possible candidates to be Italy's next manager, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) newly appointed commissioner Roberto Fabbricini said Thursday. "We'll weigh the pros and cons," he said. The job became vacant when Gian Piero Ventura quit after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...
di Ernesto Pastore
Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online