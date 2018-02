M5S man probed for sexist insult agst Bari councillor (3)

Bari, February 1 - A town councillor for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), Francesco Colella, has been placed under investigation for an alleged sexist insult against Bari centre-right councillor Irma Melini, judicial sources said Thursday. The insult appeared on a voting slip during a secret ballot on November 14. Colella was identified by a handwriting expert. The M5S councillor is under investigation for aggravated defamation, judicial sources said. The prosecutor leading the probe, Roberto Rossi, is set to question him later this afternoon, the sources said.