Soccer: Fabbricini elected FIGC commissioner (2)

Rome, February 1 - Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) Secretary-General Roberto Fabbricini was elected commissioner of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) Thursday after Italy's soccer world failed to elect a new president following the resignation of Carlo Tavecchio after Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup. Alessandro 'Billy' Costacurta, the former AC Milan and Italy defender, and Angelo Clarizia were named assistant commissioners by CONI. photo: Fabbricini (L) with CONI President Giovanni Malagò