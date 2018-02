Milan court admits 17 centre-right Lombardy candidates (2)

Milan, February 1 - The Milan court of appeals on Wednesday admitted 17 centre-right candidates in Lombardy for the March 4 general election after initially challenging them for lack of information. Among those now admitted are animal rights activist Michela Vittoria Brambilla and civil lawyer Cristina Rossello, centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi's initial attorney in his divorce from ex-wife Veronica Lario. photo: Brambilla with Berlusconi