Gino Paolo to sing at Sanremo (2)

Rome, February 1 - Legendary Italian singer-songwriter Gino Paoli is to perform at this year's Sanremo Song Festival where he will be accompanied by pianist Danilo Rea, ANSA learned Thursday. Among the songs Paoli and Rea will perform will be Nostro Concerto in homage to Umberto Bindi, a track Paoli and Sanremo artistic director Baglioni recorded together.