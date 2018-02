Nigerian charged with murder, disposing of body (2)

Macerata, February 1 - Innocent Oseghale, a 29-year-old Nigerian held in the death of 18-year-old Roman Pamela Mastropietro, whose dismembered body was found in two suitcases dumped near Pollenza in Marche Wednesday, has been charged with murder and disposing of a body, judicial sources said Thursday. An autopsy on the body did not establish cause of death Thursday, medical sources said.