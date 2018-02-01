Revote if no deal on issues - Di Maio (2)

Milan
01/02/2018
Milan, February 1 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that if there is no broad agreement on issues after the March 4 general election, Italy should vote again as soon as possible. Di Maio reiterated that the M5S would not join any grand coalition. He also said other possible post-vote combinations were unlikely. According to Di Maio, it is unlikely that the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will get together with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party after the vote. He also said the centre-right alliance of FI, the League and Brothers of Italy (FdI) would not get enough votes to form a majority. "We don't want chaos," he said, saying that unless there was agreement around the main points of the M5S agenda then Italy should got back to the polls.
