Soccer: Conte says not worried by sack rumours

After home loss to Bournemouth

Soccer: Conte says not worried by sack rumours

London, February 1 - Antonio Conte said Thursday he was not worried about his future after Chelsea's latest setback, a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth Wednesday. The former Italy coach said Chelsea had exceeded expectations this year. Conte also admitted on Wednesday that Chelsea are in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season, but they remain in this year's competition and currently sit fourth in the Premier League, two points above Tottenham.

