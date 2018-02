Model Moric on trial for calling Belen a 'viado'

Milan, February 1 - Croatian model Nina Moric was sent to trial Thursday for calling Argentinian showgirl Belen Rodriquez a 'viado' or transsexual. Both woman are former partners of former paparazzo king Fabrizio Corona, who has had a string of criminal convictions. Moric also allegedly accused Belen of walking around naked in front of Moric's and Corona's young son. The trial starts April 17. photo: Belen outside one of Corona's trials