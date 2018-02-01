Student, 17, cuts teacher's face at school

Caserta, February 1 - A 17-year-old student cut a teacher's face in front of other students in a high school near Caserta north of Naples on Thursday. The boy cut the woman's face after saying she had insulted him at the Istituto Superiore 'Ettore Majorana' high school at Santa Maria a Vico. According to some reports, he was angry over a low mark she had given him. The youth lives in Acerra near Naples. Police said the student came to school with the knife and attacked the teacher in front of other students. The teacher suffered a wound to her left cheek. She was taken to the hospital in Maddaleni, where doctors said it would take 15 days for her to recover from the attack.