Prof sacked for teaching 'squola' near Venice

Venice
01/02/2018
Venice, February 1 - An elementary school teacher has been sacked near Venice for teaching her charges to write 'squola' instead of 'scuola' and not knowing how to use double consonants, the Nuova Venezia newspaper reported Thursday. The teacher appealed to a labour court after being sacked by the education ministry three years ago, but her appeal has now been rejected, the daily said.
