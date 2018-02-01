Student, 17, stabs teacher in face during class (3)

Caserta, February 1 - A 17-year-old student stabbed a teacher in the face during a lesson near Caserta north of Naples on Thursday. The boy cut the woman's face after saying she had insulted him at the Istituto Superiore 'Ettore Majorana' high school at Santa Maria a Vico. The youth lives in Acerra near Naples. Police said the student came to school with the knife and attacked the teacher in front of other students. The teacher suffered a wound to her left cheek. She was taken to the hospital in Maddaleni, where doctors said it would take 15 days for her to recover from the attack.