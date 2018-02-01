Woman dies in hit-and-run in Turin (4)

Turin
01/02/2018
Turin, February 1 - A 68-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run incident in Turin Thursday, local sources said. The woman, Giulia Minuto, was dragged for hundreds of metres by the car along one of Turin's main central streets, they said. She died in hospital. The driver fled the scene and police are trying to track him down. The incident happened in Corso Moncalieri, next to the River Po. A stretch of the avenue has been closed to traffic. The Turin fire service sent its "most keenly felt condolences" to Minuto's family. Police said they were viewing CCTV footage of the area, which is at the bottom of one of Turin's hills.
