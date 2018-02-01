Berlusconi says he's well, back in campaign Monday (3)

Rome, February 1 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Thursday that he was well and would return to the election campaign on Monday after the cancellation of several engagements sparked concern about his health. "I'm well. I've had a few challenging, painful days because of the (compilation of the candidate) lists (for the March 4 general election)," the 81-year-old media billionaire told Radio Radio. "The pain stems from the people we have had to exclude. "But I'm well and I'll resume the election campaign on Monday". Berlusconi's elder daughter Marina on Thursday denied reports she had angrily dressed down her father's aides for the allegedly punishing schedule they are putting him through for the March 4 general election. "There was no outburst, and no reason to have it," said a spokesman for Marina, the head of family holding company Fininvest and of publishing house Mondadori. The three-time ex-premier had open-heart surgery two years ago and there is regular speculation about his health, which he denies. Marina's spokesman said the reports on her alleged ire at the aides were "all false, naturally". He stressed: "On the contrary, there is the utmost esteem and most total appreciation on the part of Marina Berlusconi for the work done, at various levels and various spheres, by the persons who are most closely following her father in his activities.