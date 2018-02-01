Marina Berlusconi denies outburst on dad's schedule (3)

Milan, February 1 - Silvio Berlusconi's elder daughter Marina on Thursday denied reports she had angrily dressed down her father's aides for the allegedly punishing schedule they are putting him through for the March 4 general election. "There was no outburst, and no reason to do it," said a spokesman for Marina, the head of family holding company Fininvest and of publishing house Mondadori. The 81-year-old three-time ex-premier, who had open-heart surgery two years ago, is taking some time out from the campaign after what he called the "painful and stressful" experience of drafting party lists. The spokesman said the reports on Marina's alleged ire at the aides were "all false, naturally". He stressed: "On the contrary, there is the utmost esteem and most total appreciation on the part of Marina Berlusconi for the work done, at various levels and various ambits, by the persons who are most closely following her father in his activities.