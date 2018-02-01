Thinking of death does you good says pope

Vatican City
01/02/2018
Vatican City, February 1 - Thinking of death is good for you, Pope Francis said Thursday. Speaking in his homily at St Martha's House, Francis said thinking about death saves people from the illusion of being "masters of time". Repeating the phrase "I'm not the master of time" is good because "it saves us from the illusion of the moment, from taking life as a chain of rings of moments, which doesn't make sense", the pope said at the Mass. "Death is a heritage," he said.
