Girl, 6, saved after four heart ops (3)

Turin, February 1 - A six-year-old girl with a string of congenital heart problems and only one working lung was saved Thursday by a fourth open-heart operation at Turin's Regina Margherita Hospital. Heart surgeons reopened a blocked artery, going in with a sort of radio-energy 'drill' by way of her groin, medical sources said. The reopened passageway was then dilated with material used to repair coronary arteries in adults, the sources said. The girl was born with very serious congenital cardiopathy, with her aorta and pulmonary arteries inverted with respect to the heart ventricles, and only one functioning lung.

