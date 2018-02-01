Rome

New Frontex mission starts

Migrants to be taken to nearest port

New Frontex mission starts

Rome, February 1 - A new Frontex mission helping Italy control its seaward borders started Thursday. The mission, called Themis, replaces the Triton mission. Its main novelty is that rescued migrants will be taken to the nearest port. Patrol areas will also be decided according to changing migrant patterns. There will also be greater attention on possible ISIS foreign fighters returning to their European homelands.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

di Rosario Pasciuto

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

di Ernesto Pastore

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33