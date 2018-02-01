New Frontex mission starts

Rome
01/02/2018
Rome, February 1 - A new Frontex mission helping Italy control its seaward borders started Thursday. The mission, called Themis, replaces the Triton mission. Its main novelty is that rescued migrants will be taken to the nearest port. Patrol areas will also be decided according to changing migrant patterns. There will also be greater attention on possible ISIS foreign fighters returning to their European homelands.
