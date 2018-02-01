Rome

Soldier kill self in Rome

On duty in Safe Streets op

Soldier kill self in Rome

Rome, February 1 - An army soldier taking part in the Safe Streets security operation in Rome on Thursday killed himself with a pistol shot to the head in the toilets at the Barberini metro station, not far from the Trevi Fountain. The 29-year-old corporal major was found dead with his service revolver still in his hand. The man was married and had a son.

