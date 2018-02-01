Vella 'totally disagrees' with Galletti on air quality (2)

Brussels, February 1 - European Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella said Thursday that he "totally disagreed" with Italian Environment Minister Gianluca Galletti over action an improving air quality. Italy was among nine EU countries called on by Vella to take part in a ministerial summit in Brussels this week to find solutions to the problem of air pollution this week. At the meeting those countries were told to present the EC with documentation detailing action to avert infringement procedures for exceeding agreed air pollution limits. Galletti said Italy did not need to do this and had made significant progress in this area. Vella said Thursday that all the countries summoned to this week's meeting "have a lot to do with measures that bring results as soon as possible".