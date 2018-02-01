Brussels

Vella 'totally disagrees' with Galletti on air quality (2)

European Commissioner calls for action as soon as possible

Vella 'totally disagrees' with Galletti on air quality (2)

Brussels, February 1 - European Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella said Thursday that he "totally disagreed" with Italian Environment Minister Gianluca Galletti over action an improving air quality. Italy was among nine EU countries called on by Vella to take part in a ministerial summit in Brussels this week to find solutions to the problem of air pollution this week. At the meeting those countries were told to present the EC with documentation detailing action to avert infringement procedures for exceeding agreed air pollution limits. Galletti said Italy did not need to do this and had made significant progress in this area. Vella said Thursday that all the countries summoned to this week's meeting "have a lot to do with measures that bring results as soon as possible".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

di Rosario Pasciuto

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

di Ernesto Pastore

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33