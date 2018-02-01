Woman dies in hit-and-run in Turin (3)

Turin

Elderly lady dragged by car for several hundred metres

Turin, February 1 - An elderly woman died in a hit-and-run incident in Turin Thursday, local sources said. The woman was dragged for hundreds of metres by the car along one of Turin's main central streets, they said. The driver fled the scene and police are trying to track him down. The incident happened in Corso Moncalieri, next to the River Po. A stretch of the avenue has been closed to traffic.

