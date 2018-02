Ferrari adjusted EBIT over 1 bn, 2 yrs ahead of plan (2)

Turin, February 1 - Ferrari said it had "another record year" in 2017, closing it with adjusted EBIT over one billion euros, two years ahead of the target set in the luxury carmaker's business plan. It said adjusted net profit was up 26.4% to 537 million euros. The Maranello-based company will distribute a dividend of 0.71 euros per common share for a total of 134 million euros.