Mustn't waste economic progress - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, February 1 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday warned against apparent attempts to "squander" the economic progress Italy has made in recent years. "Our responsibility is to ensure that this economic situation is not squandered at the global level, or at the national level," Gentiloni said. "Many exercises are taking place apparently to squander this situation at the national level". The premier said it was necessary to continue "the reforms and work that the governments of the current parliamentary term set out - it will be up to the votes to decide in what form and ways. But we must not lose direction".