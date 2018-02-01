Labour taxes must be cut - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, February 1 - Cutting labour taxes should be a policy priority, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday. "It is necessary to commit to reducing the tax-to-GDP ratio further, starting with labour taxes," Gentiloni said at the presentation of the 2017 results of inland revenue agency Agenzia delle Entrate. "What was possible was done. You could say more could have been done. "But the conditions of the economic cycle require us to do more, above all for young people, women and southern Italy, where there is more of a struggle with jobs and investment".