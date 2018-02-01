Rome

Labour taxes must be cut - Gentiloni (2)

More must be done for young people, women, south - premier

Labour taxes must be cut - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, February 1 - Cutting labour taxes should be a policy priority, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday. "It is necessary to commit to reducing the tax-to-GDP ratio further, starting with labour taxes," Gentiloni said at the presentation of the 2017 results of inland revenue agency Agenzia delle Entrate. "What was possible was done. You could say more could have been done. "But the conditions of the economic cycle require us to do more, above all for young people, women and southern Italy, where there is more of a struggle with jobs and investment".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Le scorie dopo le liste: il “partito dei delusi”

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

Aperta inchiesta su morte bambina di 4 mesi

di Rosario Pasciuto

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

L’Uomo ragno “vive” ad Amantea e tutti vogliono incontrarlo...

di Ernesto Pastore

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Armi e munizioni in cantina, arrestata una donna

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Corpo a pezzi in un trolley, è di una 18enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33