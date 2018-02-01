Nigerian accused of murdering dismembered teen (2)

Macerata, February 1 - Nigerian national Innocent Oseghale has been detained in relation to the murder of Pamela Mastropietro, an 18-year-old whose dismembered body was found Wednesday in two suitcases dumped in the countryside outside Pollenza near Macerata in Marche, sources said Thursday. Carabinieri forensic police found blood stained clothes belonging to the victim and other blood traces at the suspect's home, sources said. They also found a receipt from a nearby pharmacy where the victim had bought a syringe, they added. The woman had voluntarily left a drug rehab centre at nearby Corridonia on January 29.