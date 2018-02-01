Record of over 20 bn from tax evasion in 2017 (2)

Rome, February 1 - The fight against tax evasion in Italy generated a record 20.1 billion euros for the State in 2017, an increase of 5.8% with respect to 2016, the head of Italy's inland revenue agency, Agenzia delle Entrate Director General Ernesto Maria Ruffini, said Thursday. He said that a scheme to make it easier for people to pay off tax disputes generated 6.5 billion euros last year.