Italian doctors and nurses to strike Feb 23 (2)

Rome, February 1 - Italy's national health system looks set to largely grind to a halt on February 23, with both doctors and nurses set to stage a 24-hour strike that day. Unions representing nurses and other health sector workers had called a strike for February 26, but the Nursing Up union said Thursday that the protest has been moved forward by three days. The action is linked to the failure to renew health sector collective labour contracts. As a result most hospital and operating theatre activities risk being halted. Emergency services will be provided.